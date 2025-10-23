Prince William misses Harry but doesn't want ‘staged' reunion: ‘He's not heartless'

Prince William ready to meet with Prince Harry to see if relationship can work

Prince William has reportedly ruled out a staged reunion with Prince Harry, with a source close to the royal family revealing that William "wants to look Harry in the eye and figure out if there's still a relationship worth salvaging."

The feuding brothers' relationship has been strained since the release of Harry's 2023 memoir, in which he made explosive claims about their family dynamics.

Despite barely speaking since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, a source revealed to Radar Online that a potential meeting could take place between them as early as December.

However, William has put forth conditions for the meeting, including no publicity or involvement from Meghan Markle.

"He's not heartless – part of him really misses how things used to be, the jokes, the closeness. But too much has happened, and he doubts they can ever truly rebuild that trust,” a friend of William said.

“He wants some kind of peace, but not if it means setting himself up to be hurt again."

But the Prince of Wales is not after "a staged reunion or any kind of photo moment."

The insider added that he "just wants to look Harry in the eye and figure out if there's still a relationship worth salvaging.

"But if Meghan gets mentioned – or he suspects anything's being recorded – he'll be gone in an instant."