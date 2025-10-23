UK parliament to probe Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge lease

Prince Andrew’s living arrangements at his Windsor estate are set to come under parliamentary scrutiny as lawmakers question the terms of his lease agreement at Royal Lodge.

The Public Accounts Committee announced that it will seek details from the Crown Estate Commissioners and HM Treasury regarding the prince’s long-term lease, which reportedly costs him only a symbolic “peppercorn rent.”

Committee chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown confirmed that formal correspondence would be sent in the coming days, stating the cross-party inquiry aims to ensure “the taxpayer is receiving best value for money.”

The move follows growing calls for transparency after Andrew surrendered his royal titles and patronages last week amid continued fallout from his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said MPs would not receive Commons time to debate Andrew’s behavior or housing, citing the royal family’s handling of the matter.

“We support the decision made by the Royal Family,” the spokesman said.

Despite political reluctance, public and media attention remains fixed on the prince’s 30-room Windsor residence.

The investigation marks the latest challenge for the Duke, who continues to face scrutiny following long-standing allegations he has consistently denied.