Prince William drops chilling message ahead of foreign visit

Prince William: File photo

Prince William has taken a strikingly modern approach to promoting his environmental campaign.

The Prince of Wales is using suspense to capture global attention ahead of the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Brazil on November 5.

Advertisement

Prince William is aal set to attend the ceremony and act as one of the presenters.

The future king shared a brief but chilling clip on his official Instagram account to lure followers into watching the full video on the Earthshot Prize page.

The short teaser accompanied by dramatic sound simply reads: “We've spent much of our existence.”

The full video, which opens in Portuguese with subtitles, delivers a powerful message about humanity’s exploitation of nature.

“We have spent much of our existence transforming nature into money,” the narration says. “It’s crucial that we create a financial mechanism to help protect the remaining forests.”

The post promotes The Tropical Forest Forever Facility, an initiative led by the Brazilian government to build a $125 billion fund aimed at making rainforest preservation more profitable than destruction.

According to royal observers, with his clever use of social media and cinematic storytelling, Prince William has managed to turn a vital environmental appeal into a gripping digital moment.