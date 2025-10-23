Princess Eugenie's social media post sparks fury after Prince Andrew debacle

Princess Eugenie: File photo

Princess Eugenie has found herself at the center of renewed public anger after social media users flooded her Instagram post with critical comments connected to her parents’ recent scandal.

Eugenie had shared the post last week after she visited Springfield University Hospital at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS trust with Princess Rajwa al Hussein on Monday.

It was before her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, had dropped their Duke and Duchess of York titles following leaked emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew with his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice: File photo

While the post highlighted a mental health initiative promoting art therapy for patients, the comments section has now turned hostile.

Dozens of users accused Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, of remaining silent about their father’s controversies.

Prince Andrew with his former wife Sarah Ferguson: File photo

“Shame on your sister, you, and the entire royal family,” one commenter wrote.

Others urged her to “stop posting for a while” and show awareness of the public mood.

Amid the criticism, a few defended the princess, insisting she should not be held accountable for her parents’ actions.







