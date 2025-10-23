Meghan Markle's friend receives royal award in Spain

Meghan Markle: File photo

Former tennis champion Serena Williams, a close friend of Meghan Markle, said she was “extremely excited” to receive the 2025 Princess of Asturias Sports Award, one of Spain’s most prestigious royal honors.

The Princess of Asturias Sports Award was first established in 1987 as the Prince of Asturias Sports Award during the time when Spain’s current monarch, King Felipe VI, was heir to the throne.

Advertisement

It was renamed in 2015 after his daughter, Princess Leonor, became the new heir and assumed the title Princess of Asturias.

Screengrab of a video shared by Serena William to her Instagram stories

At a press conference on Thursday, Williams said she was “lost for words” over the recognition, calling it “an honor I couldn’t even imagine.”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner reflected on her humble beginnings and the influence of her father, Richard Williams, who pushed her and her sister Venus to pursue excellence.

Meghan Markel and Serena Williams

“I came from a penniless background,” she said. “My father wanted his daughters to have a better life than he had and that’s what he did.”

Williams, who has long shared a friendship with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, often speaks about women’s empowerment, a theme the Duchess has also championed.

In her remarks, Williams also recalled one of her proudest career moments: “It was a little sad because I had to beat my sister, and she already knew I was pregnant. To play at that stage of my pregnancy and still win , it’s the best moment for any athlete.”

She said the royal award felt “global,” acknowledging “the effort, the hours of dedication, and all the work”