Shaquille O'Neal's Range Rover stolen

Shaquille O'Neal's car stolen

Shaquille O'Neal's brand-new Range Rover valued at 180,000 dollars has been stolen in transit.

Page Six reported that the former basketball player’s car, that had a driver's seat customized to accommodate the seven-foot-one-inch athlete, had "gone missing."

Later in the day, TMZ Sports reported that the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office had confirmed the robbery and stated: "Preliminary information suggests that an unauthorized individual or company may have taken possession of the vehicle under false pretenses."

O'Neal's car was reportedly being transported from Georgia to Louisiana when the theft occurred, and authorities believe the car transport company's data was hacked to make the hoist successful.

O'Neal's car was reportedly picked up on Monday for transport, but was never delivered to its intended destination.

The transport company is offering a 10,000-dollar reward for information leading to its recovery.

"Further inquiries revealed that a tow truck registered to Griffin Wrecker Service was involved in transporting the vehicle to an address in Atlanta. The person believed to have coordinated the tow has not yet been fully identified," the sheriff's office told TMZ.

Shaquille O'Neal's collection won't be affected by the loss of his new Range Rover since on an episode of The Big Podcast with him last year, he revealed that he owns 40 cars, saying:

"I have 40 cars and I don't know why.”