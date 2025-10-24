 
Geo News

'The Valley' stars Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei reach divorce settlement: Here's what we know

More than a year after separating, 'The Valley' stars Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei have reached a private divorce agreement

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 24, 2025

The Valley stars Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei reach divorce settlement: Here’s what we know
'The Valley' stars Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei reach divorce settlement: Here’s what we know

Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei have officially settled their divorce a year after announcing their split.

As per People magazine, The Valley stars filed new documents in court on October 22, informing the court that the divorce deal had been executed by both parties.

Advertisement

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement,” the filing read.

The documents also addresses spousal support, attorney's fees, and custody of their daughter, Isabella.

However, the exact terms have not been made public.

The deal will be made official when a judge signs off on the documents.

As per Us Weekly, Michelle filed for divorce from Jesse on March 1, 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Jesse Lally and Michelle Sanie's Relationship Timeline:

Jesse Lally and Michelle Sanie got engaged in Paris in November 2017, after a year of dating.

The two exchanged vows at Beaulieu Garden in Napa Valley, California, in October 2018. The former couple share a daughter, Isabella, whom they welcomed in April 2020.

Advertisement
Derek Hough responds to Ryan Seacrest's Wheel of Fortune story
Derek Hough responds to Ryan Seacrest's Wheel of Fortune story
Kim Kardashian's real fear about ex Kanye West laid bare
Kim Kardashian's real fear about ex Kanye West laid bare
Rob Kardashian ‘in a better place' as he returns to TV after 9 years
Rob Kardashian ‘in a better place' as he returns to TV after 9 years
Ben Stiller responds to criticism after his kids' absent father remark
Ben Stiller responds to criticism after his kids' absent father remark
Orlando Bloom moves on with new fling after Katy Perry split
Orlando Bloom moves on with new fling after Katy Perry split
Amy Schumer shows off slim figure in makeup-free mirror selfie
Amy Schumer shows off slim figure in makeup-free mirror selfie
Nicole Kidman's close pal breaks silence on shocking split from Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman's close pal breaks silence on shocking split from Keith Urban
Ben Stiller reveals what keeps his marriage with Christine Taylor strong
Ben Stiller reveals what keeps his marriage with Christine Taylor strong