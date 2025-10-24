Priscilla Presley hid her relationship with Robert Kardashian out of THIS fear

Priscilla Presley maintained privacy about her romance with Robert Kardashian because of THIS

Priscilla Presley kept her romance with Robert Kardashian under wraps out of the fear of losing her prestigious last name.

In her latest memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, the renowned American actress and businesswoman revealed that she kept her affair with up-and-coming lawyer Robert from her then-husband Elvis Presley because she wanted to use the famous last name and self-proclaimed title of "Queen of Graceland."

Priscilla went on to share that she would get a phone call from the future dad of the Kardashians at 2 a.m. and he even slept beside her in her bed.

She pens, "Fortunately, he was a sound sleeper, so I leaped out of bed and grabbed the phone before it woke him.”

"He never knew Elvis had called. And Elvis never knew about Robert,” the Finding Graceland star stated.

However, an insider told Radar Online that Prescilla ran into Elvis while dating her lover Robert.

Accusing the 80-year-old of not telling the full story in her memoir, the source revealed, "When Elvis would come by unannounced in the middle of the night to see his daughter, Kardashian would be there asleep and she'd hide him.”

"She didn't want to get Elvis angry because he would still buy her anything she wanted even after the divorce. She kept a lot of secrets from Elvis, and he didn't live much longer after she began seeing Robert,” the insider said.

It is pertinent to mention that Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 to 1973 and the King of Rock and Roll passed away on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42.