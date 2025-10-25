 
Nancy Meyers pays tribute to late actress Diane Keaton with rare set photo

Diane Keaton passed away on October 11 due to a bacterial pneumonia infection

Geo News Digital Desk
October 25, 2025

Nancy Meyers paid a heartfelt tribute to the actress Diane Keaton following her death.

For those unversed, Diane passed away on October 11 due to a bacterial pneumonia infection. She was 79.

On Friday, Nancy took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment from the filming of the movie Something's Gotta Give. 

The shared photo shows Diane kissing Jack Nicholson on the cheek.

 "One of my favorite set stills," Nancy penned in the caption.

"Rehearsing mouth to mouth. This photo has been sitting on a table in my office for over 20 years, and it still brings a smile to my face," added the filmmaker.

Nancy and Diane worked together on many projects, including the Father of the Bride series, Baby Boom, and Something's Gotta Give.

The filmmaker previously paid homage to the late actress two days after her death.

"These past 48 hours have not been easy," Nancy penned on her Instagram handle. "Seeing all of your tributes to Diane has been a comfort. As a movie lover, I’m with you all — we have lost a giant. A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories."

"As a filmmaker, I’ve lost a connection with an actress that one can only dream of," she added. "We all search for that someone who really gets us, right? Well, with Diane, I believe we mutually had that."


