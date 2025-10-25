Kristen Bell breaks silence after controversial anniversary post

Kristen Bell reveals secret to her 12-year marriage to Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is opening up about the key to making her marriage last.

The Frozen star, 45, revealed in a recent interview that her 12-year relationship with husband Dax Shepard works because they share a mutual “commitment to growth” and understand each other’s creative highs and lows.

“I like being married to an actor,” she told host Andy Cohen while promoting the season 2 of her Netflix comedy Nobody Wants This with co-star Adam Brody.

“We understand each other’s highs and lows and excitements and complaints. We’re both creative, so we can get deep into some random conversation and just feel like we’re creating something together.”

Bell added that she knew she’d “chosen the right person” in Shepard because of his constant drive to evolve. “I’m glad I chose my husband because he has a commitment to growth at all times,” she said. “I don’t like the idea that you’re looking for your perfect puzzle piece, because you also have to become a puzzle piece that fits with someone else.”

“Sometimes it’s gonna ebb and sometimes it’s gonna flow,” she explained. “But we’re not gonna have checks and balances because we’re going to realize — it’s not me against you, it’s us against the world.”

Earlier this month, Bell sparked controversy as she not only forgot her 12th wedding anniversary, she also raised concerns of domestic violence with her attempt to sond funny in her tribute to her husband.

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’”

The post drew mixed reactions with some fans calling it inappropriate, while others praised the couple’s self-deprecating humour.

Bell and Shepard tied the knot in 2013 in a simple courthouse ceremony that cost just $100. They had long vowed not to marry until same-sex marriage was legal in California.

“The last thing we wanted to do was add stress—who’s invited, what’s for dinner,” Shepard told The Knot at the time. “We’d rather buy a family member a house.”

The couple share two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10. Over the years, they’ve been open about their ups and downs, including Shepard’s battle with addiction.