Hailey Bieber loves her mom's skin: here's why

Hailey Bieber raves about her mom's skin

Hailey Bieber is a titan in the skincare industry. So, when she says she loves her mom, Kennya Baldwin's, skin, everyone pays attention.



In a chat with Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, she shares that she is open to doing anything for her for now because that's exactly what her mother does.

“My mom does nothing to her skin, and she looks insane,” Justin Bieber’s wife says. "I like to do things that I can trust from [my] own body."

Elsewhere in the interview, the fashion mogul shares that she does not opt for Botox, explaining, “I don’t have any Botox except for in my jaw for TMJ, but I have no Botox in my face."

Hilaria and her mom Kennya

Given her flawless skin, Hailey reveals the commitment she made to herself, "that I wasn’t going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s. When I get there, I’ll see if I even want to do it.”

Her comments follow years of scrutiny the mom-of-one faced about going under the knife for improving her appearance.

One such incident happened in 2020, when she hit back at a fan who shared her photo on social media.

"Stop using photos that makeup artists have edited!" she added. "I've never touched my face."

"So if you're going to sit around and compare me at 13 and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy," Hailey concluded.