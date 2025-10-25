 
Ariana Grande's close friend weighed in on their rare bond

Ariana Grande shared how her friendship with former Victorious co-star continues to inspire her

October 25, 2025

Photo: Ariana Grande's close friend shared rare details about bond

Ariana Grande's close friend has opened up about how they inspire each other.

In a resurfaced interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the pop star reflected on the unwavering support she has received from Elizabeth Gillies throughout the years, calling her “a constant source of encouragement.”

Gillies, who currently stars in the Off-Broadway revival of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors, recalled seeking Grande's advice before accepting the role.

“I asked her first. I was like, ‘Should I do this? I need your blessing,’” Gillies shared. 

“She was like, ‘What? Yes, you should totally do it.’ There are certain roles that we both love so much, and I needed to check in with her. It felt so surreal and special.”

Their friendship dates back to 2008 when they first met on Broadway before reuniting on Nickelodeon’s hit sitcom Victorious, alongside Victoria Justice, Avan Jogia, and Daniella Monet.

Gillies went on to praise Grande's ongoing encouragement, adding that she has looking forward to having the Yes, And? singer watch her perform live on stage.

She also revealed that Monet has shown her own support by attending the show's opening at the Westside Theater Upstairs with her husband, Andrew.

“We had fun,” Gillies said of the reunion. 

“We spent the whole next day just walking around Central Park giggling like children. It was really nice.”

