Chris Kirkpatrick makes jaw-dropping confession about NSYNC group chat

Chris Kirkpatrick finally blows the lid off NSYNC group chat

Chris Kirkpatrick has finally shared what the members of NSYNC discuss in their group chat.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 54-year-old American singer revealed that he and his erstwhile bandmates, including Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Justin Timberlake, often remember their early days of their band NSYNC in a group chat.

Advertisement

Kirkpatrick said, "We all talk about it, especially when we're back together or I see the guys."

He added, "I've seen them each a few times this year so far and got to hang out and we talk and we always send stupid memes or whatever. When people are making fun of us, that's one of the first things that goes up on our little chat, like, 'Have you seen this one yet?'”

The Better Place crooner continued, "There's definitely, there's a group chat, there's a me and JC chat, there's a me and Lance chat, there's a me and Joey chat."

Kirkpatrick went on to note that sometimes they just share “random” memes, while other times they are about the band.

"Sometimes it's like other random memes or sometimes, it's memes that remind us of each other and we kind of send them and it's fun that we still have that banter with each other — it's just like no time's ever, you know, gone on," the I want You Back hitmaker unveiled.