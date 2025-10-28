Sophie Turner revealed one thing she loves about acting

Photo: Sophie Turner shared her secret to giving 'top energy' in acting

Sophie Turner spilled the beans on her key to give top energy in every character that she plays.

In a resurfaced chat with BuzzFeed, the ex-wife of Joe Jonas, who recently sparked dating rumours with Chris Martin, “Thirst Tweets,” and her candid reactions quickly turned the segment into a viral moment.

One tweet read, “Sophie Turner can top me,” prompting the actress to burst into laughter before musing, “Would I be top? I don’t think I am top."

"I think I’m bottom, I think I’m bottom. I’ll let you know — I’ll come back to you on that one.”

Moreover, she came across another fan tweet that said, “Every character that Sophie plays just gives top energy.”

“Really?! I really like that I give top energy,” Sophie confessed with a grin.

“And that’s why I love acting — ’cause it takes you to a place that you’ve never been before. I think I’m a bottom."

In conclusion, she remarked, "To be a top is just a dream come true. Thank you so much, everyone.”