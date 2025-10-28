Jeremy Allen White reveals what daughters do with awards

Jeremy Allen White's daughters reaction to his awards revealed

Jeremy Allen White's daughters are mesmerized by all his awards.

During his appearance on The View, Jeremy shared that he keeps all of his awards in his daughters’ room and they call them "daddy's winner trophy cups."

"I used to have them in my daughters' room [because] they really liked them," he said. "They called them daddy's winner trophy cups. They were always excited to get some more of them."

However, the awards are no longer in Dolores', 4, and seven-year-old Ezer’s room but in a "little room off my house, like an office."

In June, the Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere star discussed his love of flowers.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed why he’s often seen buying flowers.

"I have this farmer’s market near my house, it’s on Sundays, and I just love going there, and I love flowers in my house," he began. "I like them in the house. I like giving them to people."

"I arrange them with my daughters on Sunday, and it's like — it's a nice thing that we do," he continued.

Jeremy Allen White shares his daughters with ex-wife Addison Timlin.