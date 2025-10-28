 
Geo News

Jeremy Allen White reveals what daughters do with awards

Jeremy Allen White also shared where he puts his awards at home

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 28, 2025

Jeremy Allen Whites daughters reaction to his awards revealed
Jeremy Allen White's daughters reaction to his awards revealed

Jeremy Allen White's daughters are mesmerized by all his awards.

During his appearance on The View, Jeremy shared that he keeps all of his awards in his daughters’ room and they call them "daddy's winner trophy cups."

Advertisement

"I used to have them in my daughters' room [because] they really liked them," he said. "They called them daddy's winner trophy cups. They were always excited to get some more of them."

However, the awards are no longer in Dolores', 4, and seven-year-old Ezer’s room but in a "little room off my house, like an office."

In June, the Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere star discussed his love of flowers.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed why he’s often seen buying flowers.

"I have this farmer’s market near my house, it’s on Sundays, and I just love going there, and I love flowers in my house," he began. "I like them in the house. I like giving them to people."

"I arrange them with my daughters on Sunday, and it's like — it's a nice thing that we do," he continued.

Jeremy Allen White shares his daughters with ex-wife Addison Timlin. 

Advertisement
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman part ways 'with zero regrets': Source
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman part ways 'with zero regrets': Source
Tim Allen drops bombshell about his time in prison
Tim Allen drops bombshell about his time in prison
'Doctor Who' fully returns to its original home
'Doctor Who' fully returns to its original home
Netflix reveals 'One Piece' season two release date
Netflix reveals 'One Piece' season two release date
Hulu renews 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 6
Hulu renews 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 6
Megan Fox says she has 'lot of brain fog' after welcoming daughter
Megan Fox says she has 'lot of brain fog' after welcoming daughter
Fans flood Alba Baptista Instagram as she welcomes baby with Chris Evans
Fans flood Alba Baptista Instagram as she welcomes baby with Chris Evans
Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista
Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista