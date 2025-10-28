'Doctor Who' fully returns to its original home

Major update on 'Doctor Who' future

For the past two years, BBC and Disney+ have been co-distributing Doctor Who globally. But now it's confirmed that the latter will end the partnership.



The streamer's exit will mark the return of the long-running sci-fi show to its original home, as a Christmas special is announced.

Moreover, the announcement comes on the heels of intense speculation about the show's future after the departure of Ncuti Gatwa, who recently played the Doctor.

In a statement, BBC's director of drama, Lindsay Salt, says, “We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming ‘The War Between the Land and the Sea.'”

She continues, “The BBC remains fully committed to ‘Doctor Who,’ which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026."

"We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course, which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC.”

It is worth noting that no actor has yet been announced to play Doctor Who, and the spinoff, The War Between the Land, will be released later this year.