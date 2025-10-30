Jennifer Lawrence reflects on her old interviews

Jennifer Lawrence says watching old interviews makes her cringe

Jennifer Lawrence is looking back on her early career with a mix of humour and embarrassment.

In a new profile with The New Yorker, the Hunger Games star, 35, admitted on Monday that she can’t stand to rewatch her old interviews.

“Oh, no,” Lawrence said when told the reporter had revisited her early press appearances. “So hyper. So embarrassing.”

The actress then explained that while her quirky, self-deprecating persona was authentic, it was also a form of self-protection.

“It is, or it was, my genuine personality,” she said, “but it was also a defense mechanism... to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’”

Lawrence also reflected on how fame affected her in her twenties. “I was young, I lived alone, I was being chased,” she recalled.

“I saw the turn in public opinion coming. I was working too much and was pissed about my relationship with the press.”

Looking back, Lawrence said she understands why audiences might have grown tired of her. “I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying,” she admitted. “I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on.”

Still, the actress said that the backlash against her public persona eventually became unbearable. “I felt... I didn’t feel, I was, I think, rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality,” she said.