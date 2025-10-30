 
Geo News

Jennifer Lawrence reflects on her old interviews

The Oscar-winning actress also gets candid about her early fame

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 30, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence says watching old interviews makes her cringe
Jennifer Lawrence says watching old interviews makes her cringe

Jennifer Lawrence is looking back on her early career with a mix of humour and embarrassment.

In a new profile with The New Yorker, the Hunger Games star, 35, admitted on Monday that she can’t stand to rewatch her old interviews.

Advertisement

“Oh, no,” Lawrence said when told the reporter had revisited her early press appearances. “So hyper. So embarrassing.”

The actress then explained that while her quirky, self-deprecating persona was authentic, it was also a form of self-protection.

“It is, or it was, my genuine personality,” she said, “but it was also a defense mechanism... to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’”

Lawrence also reflected on how fame affected her in her twenties. “I was young, I lived alone, I was being chased,” she recalled.

“I saw the turn in public opinion coming. I was working too much and was pissed about my relationship with the press.”

Looking back, Lawrence said she understands why audiences might have grown tired of her. “I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying,” she admitted. “I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on.”

Still, the actress said that the backlash against her public persona eventually became unbearable. “I felt... I didn’t feel, I was, I think, rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality,” she said.

Advertisement
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos mark a year together with rare, intimate photos
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos mark a year together with rare, intimate photos
Lucien Laviscount on Emily and Alfie's next chapter: 'Strap in'
Lucien Laviscount on Emily and Alfie's next chapter: 'Strap in'
'Mercy' director weighs in on decision to cast Rebecca Ferguson, Chris Pratt video
'Mercy' director weighs in on decision to cast Rebecca Ferguson, Chris Pratt
Alicia Silverstone offers insights into morning routine with son Bear
Alicia Silverstone offers insights into morning routine with son Bear
Taylor Swift loves talking to Travis Kelce's mom Donna: Source
Taylor Swift loves talking to Travis Kelce's mom Donna: Source
Netflix's this movie on way to hit big milestone
Netflix's this movie on way to hit big milestone
'The Witcher's creator talks of the 'interesting' changes to expect with Liam Hemsworth
'The Witcher's creator talks of the 'interesting' changes to expect with Liam Hemsworth
Katy Perry surprised by Justin Trudeau's commitment in romance: Source
Katy Perry surprised by Justin Trudeau's commitment in romance: Source