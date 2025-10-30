Robin Williams ignored ‘Dead Poets Society' script

Robin Williams didn’t follow the ‘Dead Poets Society’ script

The late Hollywood star led the cast of the 1989 coming-of-age drama as English teacher John Keating and Ethan Hawke - who was a teenager when playing student Todd Anderson - has recalled the challenges director Peter Weir faced as Williams was quite into the idea about deviating from the screenplay.

In a career retrospective interview with Vanity Fair, Ethan said: "Robin is a comic genius. But dramatic acting was still new to Robin at that time.”

"And watching that relationship like, in the room — I was four feet away while they’re talking about performance — and that was something you don’t un-see. Robin Williams didn’t do the script, and I didn’t know you could do that. If he had an idea, he just did it. He didn’t ask permission. And that was a new door that was opened to my brain, that you could play like that,” he explained.

Ethan was particular impressed by the way Robin - who took his own life in 2014 - and Weir collaborated despite their contrasting methods of working.

The 54-year-old star said: "They worked with each other. That’s exciting — that’s when you get at the stuff of what great collaboration can do.”

"You don’t have to be the same — you don’t have to hate somebody for being different than you are. And then the collective imagination can become very, very powerful, because the movie becomes bigger that one person’s point of view. it’s containing multiple perspectives,” Ethan concluded.