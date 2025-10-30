 
Kourtney Kardashian makes shocking revelation about co-parenting with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian co-parents three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick

October 30, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian calls co-parenting with Scott Disick is not easy
Kourtney Kardashian calls co-parenting with Scott Disick is 'not easy'

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that co-parenting with ex-partner Scott Disick is not easy.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney had a conversation with Julia Fox about co-parenting.

During their conversation, Julia, who shares son Valentine with ex-husband Peter Artemiev shared, "I want to have another baby so bad. But I’m like, ‘With who?’"

Kourtney said, "Wait till the right situation, because I feel like…I think of it all the time."

Adding, "Having the parents together is such a dream. I think about it all the time. But it’s okay. A lot of people do it."

However, Julia noted, "But you’ve been able to co-parent really well. The kids seem so happy and they’re obsessed with you guys." The reality TV star replied, "Yeah, and people do it."

Then, in the confessional Kourtney made a rare comment about co-parenting kids with ex-partner Scott Disick.

She said, "I think with co-parenting it’s always trying to be cordial, do our best to be on the same page."

"It’s not easy," Kourtney, who shares three kids with Scott added.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Scott Disick opened up about moving out of Los Angeles and probably taking their eldest son Mason along with him. 

He told Khloe Kardashian, "So, I’ve been thinking about it for a minute. And you know, the fires were kinda crazy and everything. I feel like California’s been pretty crazy. I think I might move back to New York."

When Khloe asked about Mason, Scott said,"He’d probably move with me."

"Yeah, and then I would fly the kids out," he added referring to his and Kourtney's other kids Penelope and Reign.

Notably, Kourtney Kardashian also shares son Rocky Thirteen with her current husband Travis Barker.

