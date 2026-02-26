Kim Kardashian, Ryan Murphy joining forces again after 'All's Fair'

Kim Kardashian's 'All's Fair' with Ryan Murphy caused quite a stir in 2025

Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy are not fazed by their show All’s Fair flopping on television as they are once again coming together to create a new project.

The 45-year-old socialite is reportedly in talks to join the American Horror Story director for a work-in-progress show about Melinda Farina who has built a reputation by connecting Hollywood clients with expert plastic surgeons.

Murphy first offered Kardashian a role in his 2023 season of American Horror Story, and then brought her back for 2025 legal drama All’s Fair.

Although the show received reviews like “0% fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. “Maybe one of the worst shows of all time,” and a “torture to television,” they will be back for the Farina show.

One of the reasons Murphy could be eyeing the SKIMS founder for the role is that both the women have a striking resemblance. Other than the obvious, the Kardashian family is already on good terms with Farina, who boasts of many famous clients including Gwyneth Paltrow.

The “beauty broker” as she is known, also has a legal background which could be interesting for Kardashian as, according to The Times, she has “gotten into legal spats with beauty influencers. She has publicly accused two of the industry’s best-known doctors of botching procedures. (One of them sued her. The case was settled out of court.)”