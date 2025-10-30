Prince William, Kate's paparazzi photos resurface after legal victory: File photo

Prince William and his family's photos that led to legal action against French magazine Paris Match have resurfaced online after the Prince and Princess of Wales won a private case against the publication.

The couple won the case against Paris Match for publishing paparazzi photographs of them and their children on a private holiday, a notice published in the magazine said on Thursday.

A large number of people shared the same pictures from the skiing trip on social media websites, with the couple's critics questioning the couple's intentions to sue the magazine.

Thousands of people have seen the resurfaced pictures on X, Facebook and other platforms.

William is known to fiercely defend his family's privacy when they are not at official engagements.

It is the second time the royal couple have successfully sued a French magazine after another one, Closer, published topless photos of Kate in 2012.

Proceedings were launched against Paris Match, owned by French luxury group LVMH in April, days after it published photographs of the family in the Alps.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

Paris Match declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The couple are known to want to give their three children - Princes George and Louis, aged 12 and 7, and Princess Charlotte, 10 - as normal an upbringing as possible.



