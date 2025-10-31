 
Geo News

Big update on 'IT: Welcome to Derry' viewership

Data about IT: Welcome to Derry viewership comes ahead of its second episode

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 31, 2025

IT: Welcome to Derry numbers are out
'IT: Welcome to Derry' numbers are out

Since IT: Welcome to Derry debuted, it has been among the top three HBO shows for impressive viewership at its premiere.

According to reports, the episode titled The Pilot netted 5.7 million viewers in the U.S.

Advertisement

This number of viewers took the show to the network’s third most-watched series debut on HBO Max, leaving only House of the Dragon and The Last of Us ahead.

Meanwhile, the second episode of the prequel will be released early for Halloween. It will take place on October 31, moving from its initial date of November 2.

However, reports say it's a one-time exception. Also, the same episode will air on the original date for the TV broadcast.

Earlier, the first episode ended on a shocking note. Jason Fuchs, one of the showrunners, shared that's what they precisely intended.

"We always knew we wanted audiences to feel disoriented and thrown off by [the feeling of] 'Oh, my goodness, anything can happen," he told TV Guide.

"Characters we love might not make it...' Forget about making it to the end of the season, but make it to Episode 2! There was always this general design of How do we convey to an audience to expect the unexpected from this series?" 

IT: Welcome to Derry's second episode, which will drop today.

Advertisement
Kim Kardashian reveals who's most concerned about her results
Kim Kardashian reveals who's most concerned about her results
Mark Hamill expresses desire to take advice from Ryan Gosling
Mark Hamill expresses desire to take advice from Ryan Gosling
Hailey Bieber says she 'deeply' cherishes beauty world
Hailey Bieber says she 'deeply' cherishes beauty world
A$AP Rocky opens up about his real happiness with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky opens up about his real happiness with Rihanna
Sia wins major custody battle amid divorce from second husband
Sia wins major custody battle amid divorce from second husband
Lexi Mintree received THIS advice from Reese Witherspoon for 'Legally Blonde' prequel series
Lexi Mintree received THIS advice from Reese Witherspoon for 'Legally Blonde' prequel series
Tori Spelling reveals what she endured due to eczema
Tori Spelling reveals what she endured due to eczema
Kourtney Kardashian makes shocking revelation about co-parenting with Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian makes shocking revelation about co-parenting with Scott Disick