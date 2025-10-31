Big update on 'IT: Welcome to Derry' viewership

'IT: Welcome to Derry' numbers are out

Since IT: Welcome to Derry debuted, it has been among the top three HBO shows for impressive viewership at its premiere.



According to reports, the episode titled The Pilot netted 5.7 million viewers in the U.S.

Advertisement

This number of viewers took the show to the network’s third most-watched series debut on HBO Max, leaving only House of the Dragon and The Last of Us ahead.

Meanwhile, the second episode of the prequel will be released early for Halloween. It will take place on October 31, moving from its initial date of November 2.

However, reports say it's a one-time exception. Also, the same episode will air on the original date for the TV broadcast.

Earlier, the first episode ended on a shocking note. Jason Fuchs, one of the showrunners, shared that's what they precisely intended.

"We always knew we wanted audiences to feel disoriented and thrown off by [the feeling of] 'Oh, my goodness, anything can happen," he told TV Guide.

"Characters we love might not make it...' Forget about making it to the end of the season, but make it to Episode 2! There was always this general design of How do we convey to an audience to expect the unexpected from this series?"

IT: Welcome to Derry's second episode, which will drop today.