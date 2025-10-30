Selena Gomez shares emotional message after big night

Selena Gomez gets emotional reflecting on her Mental Health mission

Selena Gomez got emotional as she reflects on her Rare Impact journey.

On Wednesday, the Only Murders in the Building star hosted her third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in support of youth mental health.

Just a day later, Gomez took to Instagram and shared an emotional note.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the event, the actress and singer also penned a special message.

Gomez, who recently tied the knot to Benny Blanco, wrote in the caption, "Last night’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit reminded us how far we have come."

"What began five years ago as a dream to make mental health resources more accessible for young people has grown into a global community of organizations, leaders and supporters changing lives every single day," the actress added.

She went on to write, "Today, the Rare Impact Fund proudly supports 30 incredible nonprofit organizations around the world, from crisis centers and school programs to community spaces where young people can connect and grow together."

Additionally, Gomez also thanked people who supported her, writing, "To everyone who has believed in this mission, shared your story, or simply cared – thank you."

"Together, we are creating a world where every young person gets the mental health support they deserve. To say my heart is full is a complete understatement," Selena Gomez concluded.

For the big night, wife of Benny Blanco donned a silky rose-pink gown with fitted mini-dress silhouette.