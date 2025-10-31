 
Kate Hudson gets real about her hormone test results

Geo News Digital Desk
October 31, 2025

Kate Hudson says her hormone test results came back high
Kate Hudson is embracing a new understanding of herself following her hormones test results.

Speaking at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the actress, 46, revealed she recently learned she’s a “high-testosterone woman”.

“I come out of the gate like a racehorse,” she said with a laugh. “When I see things getting stuck, I want to move them. I want to fix them. I see that as drive and life force, not aggression.”

Hudson went on to reflect on how women have long been told to “pull back” to avoid being “too loud” or “too ambitious.” 

“That’s bullshit,” she said firmly, adding that real feminine power is about strategy and intuition and she leads with both the head and the heart. 

Hudson added that women are naturally tuned in to their surroundings. “We sense what’s happening in a room and keep everything balanced. That’s real power.”

