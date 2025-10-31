Meghan Markle accused of profiting ‘heavily' on Royal family's name

Meghan Markle called out over pricey ‘As Ever’ new collection in blistering rant

Meghan Markle is facing criticism after launching her new As Ever holiday collection, with an expert accusing her of cashing in on her royal connections.

The Duchess of Sussex’s latest lifestyle range, featuring £50 candles, £49 jars of honey and £13 spice kits, has sparked backlash online for its high prices.

Speaking with The Express, celebrity chef Jameson Stocks claimed the line “profits heavily off the royal name,” suggesting that the late Queen Elizabeth would have disapproved.

He was asked what the Queen’s opinion of Meghan’s brand would have been, to which he said,

“I can’t talk on behalf of the Queen - the Queen is the Queen.”

“I don’t think she would be very happy about people profiting heavily on the royal name,” he added. “I think that’s why the bad taste comes here.”

“If Meghan was punting wine and selling honey as a TV actress, nobody would care. I think Meghan’s As Ever brand is nothing more than a con and ripping people off.

“Take away the packaging - it’s nothing different to anything else in the marketplace, just a hell of a lot more price-wise. It’s nothing.”