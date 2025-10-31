Princess Beatrice, Eugenie maintain royal status while Andrew is stripped of title

Beatrice, Eugenie remain in public roles as King Charles acts against their father

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have retained their royal titles despite Prince Andrew losing his, a royal expert has revealed.

According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the Princesses’ public role is still intact because of their clean public record and ongoing commitment to charitable and public duties.

He explained to GB News that the princesses are widely regarded as decent and well-intentioned, and they should not be humiliated.

Bower said stripping Andrew of his titles was necessary to confront him with reality after years of damaging headlines, particularly due to his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"The daughters of the son of a sovereign, that’s HRH Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, retain their titles because of the George V letters patent of 1917,” he said.

"I think in the end it boils down to this: why should the daughters suffer for the sins of the father?

"Wherever you go, people say they’re very decent young women who have only the best of intentions, and they shouldn’t be humiliated. I think that’s fair enough."

He further shared that that the move against Andrew was "a matter of confronting him with reality," saying the King had been decisive after years of damaging headlines.

"We understand this was initiated by the King and his brother didn’t object," he said. "That’s a polite way of saying he had no choice."