Prince William makes Windsor ‘safe place' for his kids

Prince William wants Prince Andrew out of the Windsor estate for a major reason.

The Prince of Wales, who has decided to move into the Forest Lodge alongside Kate Middleton and their three kids, does not want the shadows of Prince Andrew’s scandals haunting their family.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield says: "A potential King William, inevitable King William, wants to make the Windsor estate his home."

She added: "He wants it to be a sanctuary and a safe space for his three small children. I believe that Fergie and Andrew are distractions and could potentially jeopardise the future of the royal family if they still stay. I think it’s out of sight, out of mind."

This comes amid reports that William has threatened Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge .

Speaking on the News Agents podcast, expert Emily Maitlis said: “There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to got your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles.

“They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen,” she noted.