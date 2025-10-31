 
Prince Albert of Monaco releases €2 commemorative coins: Watch

The office of Prince Albert has just shown off the new €2 commemorative coins

Hiba Anjum
October 31, 2025

Check out Prince Albert’s €2 commemorative coins: Video

The office of Prince Albert of Monaco has finally released the first-ever look into the official €2 commemorative coins called ‘Marquisate of Baux’.

The coin, launched in 2025 is illustrates the main Grimaldi historical sites of Monaco, and have been released in line with the 10th anniversary of this heritage and tourism promotion network.

According to the official Instagram account “the two coins minted this year correspond to the titles held since birth by Their Serene Highnesses Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, respectively Marquis of Baux and Countess of Carladès.”

The post’s caption also adds, “the coin commemorating the Marquisate of Baux, a fief granted in 1642 by King Louis XIII of France to Prince Honoré II of Monaco for his son Hercule, will be available on November 4.”

It also offered a brief look into Monaco history and explains, “symbolically, HSH Prince Albert II still owns the remains of the castle chapel of Saint Catherine, which is located there. As with the previous coin commemorating the County of Carladès, a heraldic element, taken from the coat of arms of the former fiefdom, appears in the background of this side, next to the silver and red fusil of the Grimaldi family: the sixteen-pointed silver star, which recalls how the Magi king Balthazar, from whom the medieval Baux family claimed descent, was guided to the place of the Nativity. The motto of this feudal dynasty was, in fact, "A l'asard Bautezar," meaning "By Chance, Balthazar."

For those unversed the coin is said to go on sale on November 4th via the website of the Museum of Stamps and Coins.

Check it out Below: 


