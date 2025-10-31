Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera are out of 'Scream 7'

Melissa Barrera

Melissa Barrera fans are once again criticizing the makers of Scream 7 after the trailer for the latest installment in the iconic franchise was released, over the departure of the Mexican actress.

Barrera was shown the door in November 2023 over her comments made in favor of Palestine, especially Gaza, amid Israeli strikes that have killed over 65,000 people.

Her expulsion also led to Jenna Ortega's departure from the franchise, who saw point in making the movie without Melissa Barrera.

Jenna Ortega has also condemned Israeli atrocities and called for an end to attacks on Gaza.

Jenna Ortega

Taking to social media websites, a large number of fans expressed their disappointment and criticized the filmmakers' decision to move forward without the two actresses.

"This is missing very important women," said one fan. Another said, “Where the scream franchise ended for me,” under an image from Scream VI.

Meanwhile, the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS), an organization supporting Palestine, has started a campaign against Scream 7, receiving support from 22 other organizations

Directed by Kevin Williamson, Scream 7 is set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026. The movie features Neve Campbell, Courtenay Cox and David Arquette among other cast members