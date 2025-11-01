 
Justin Bieber drops Halloween snaps on social media

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, and his kid, Jack Blues, surprise fans on Halloween

By
Hassan Sohail
|

November 01, 2025

Going into Halloween, Justin Bieber and his family decided to steal the show for the spooky night, and what better way than to step into The Incredibles' shoes?

In the snaps on social media, the power couple and their son are seen dressed as characters from the animated film: the beauty mogul as Elastigirl, her hubby as Mr. Incredible, and her son as Jack-Jack. 

Both stars shared the photos on their social media, respectively, which drew over a million likes and thousands of comments from fans.

It is worth noting that last Halloween, they became the characters from Kim Possible, a show on Disney. 

In other news, Hailey recently received an honour at the Beauty Innovator Award at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards 2025.

In her acceptance speech, she said, “I'm incredibly humbled to be recognized as a beauty innovator, an honor that has only been given to one other person: The iconic Pat McGrath.”

“Making the decision to believe wholeheartedly in your ideas and dreams and launch a brand takes an immense amount of guts,” the Rhode founder added.

“I celebrate every and each founder who is on the journey alongside me, and I look forward to continuing to show the world that there is no limit to our impact, influence and innovation. Thank you,” she concluded.

