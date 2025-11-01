 
Geo News

Jane Fonda says 'slapping Jennifer Lopez' was not real challenge in 'Monster-in-Law'

'Monster-in-Law' starring Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez was released in 2005

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 01, 2025

Jane Fonda reveals the real challenge in Monster-in-Law shooting
Jane Fonda reveals the real challenge in 'Monster-in-Law' shooting

Jane Fonda recalled the real challenge of shooting Monster-in-Law.

In 2005 film Fonda plays the role of Viola, while Jennifer Lopez starred as Charlotte.

Advertisement

In her speech while presenting Wanda Sykes at the Vanity Fair Power of Women 2025 event, Fonda revealed the impossible task on Monster-in-law as to not giggle while working with her best friend Sykes, whom she met at the film set.

She said, "It was a challenging shoot — not just 'cause I had to keep slapping Jennifer Lopez — 'cause I had to keep a straight face when working with Wanda."

"We both liked to improvise, so I never knew what she was going to say. And I swear, every take would get funnier and funnier," Fonda added.

In the scene Fonda and Lopez slapped each other back and forth after Viola appeared in white dress at her son's wedding.

Fonda revealed that Sykes became one of her "favorite people in the whole world" on the set. "I've been in the business a minute now, and I've seen many people who can reach certain heights and forget all about who they are and where they came from. Wanda is not one of those."

"She has always worked hard to open doors, and she can open [doors] for people after her," Jane Fonda said of Wanda Sykes.

Advertisement
William Petersen cherishes 'To Live and Die in L.A.' memories after 40 years
William Petersen cherishes 'To Live and Die in L.A.' memories after 40 years
Lindsie Chrisley left 'Chrisley Knows Best' because of THIS
Lindsie Chrisley left 'Chrisley Knows Best' because of THIS
Nicole Kidman feels 'betrayed' amid her separation from Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman feels 'betrayed' amid her separation from Keith Urban
Jennifer Lawrence gets honest about career & family
Jennifer Lawrence gets honest about career & family
Kate Gosselin falls in love again with THIS after years of being single
Kate Gosselin falls in love again with THIS after years of being single
Leslie Jones details embarrassing encounter with Pedro Pascal
Leslie Jones details embarrassing encounter with Pedro Pascal
Big update on 'True Detective' key star involvement in future
Big update on 'True Detective' key star involvement in future
Kiera Knightley shares ONE major hope for daughters' careers
Kiera Knightley shares ONE major hope for daughters' careers