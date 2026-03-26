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Edoardo's money troubles come to light as Beatrice faces big challenge

Princess Beatrice husband’s company ‘was in loss’ before royal connection: Details

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 26, 2026

Edoardo&apos;s money troubles come to light as Beatrice faces big challenge

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, who started his property development business, appears to have a new mystery surrounding his work, especially after reports of marital woes made headlines.

While Edo’s company appeared to be doing well as it teased upcoming projects in Miami, Mumbai, New York, Dubai, Milan, Surrey and the Cotswolds, there are some money troubles that have been linked to royal connections, according to a new report.

Sources have revealed that Edo’s company had been “facing difficulties” before his wedding to Beatrice in 2020. In 2018 its two main subsidiaries – Banda Design and Banda Property – were both reporting losses, per Daily Mail.

Even though friends insisted that it was Edo’s talent and dedication that resulted in the success of his company but it doesn’t erase the fact that his name – since he is an Italian aristocrat – and royal connections “afforded him access to new platforms to promote his work”.

It ended up in a reported a “turnover of £2.2million in 2024”, and retained profits of £774,353. Before the wedding, the turnover was in the red with merely £244,000.

“It was the kind of publicity money can’t buy,” a source said. “There were references in the likes of Vogue and Hello! to him joining the Royal Family.”

They continued, “It didn’t exactly do his business any harm, did it? Would he have got it if he wasn’t her [Beatrice’s] husband? Of course not.”

The news comes amid a time when Beatrice is already in the midst of a massive turmoil concerning her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Edo has been very busy recently with work trips, as seen in his social media updates. While this isn’t unusual for his line of work, the timing appeared insensitive given how troubled his wife is in the wake of the Epstein files.

Sources have said that Beatrice “really wants to almost naively see the good in people and will turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths” which is why she isn’t calling out her husband’s behaviour.

“She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away,” they said.

It is a challenge for the 37-year-old royal who is on the verge of losing her own royal titles and privileges as Prince William considers a stricter approach to contain the damage caused by the Epstein-Andrew scandal.

Although, nothing has been confirmed officially.

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