Scott Disick wins over Kim, Khloe, Kris, irking Kourtney Kardashian: Source

Scott Disick may be out of Kourtney Kardashian’s good graces — but the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan still adores him.

According to RadarOnline.com, Kourtney “does not like the vibe” her ex brings, even though he remains close to her family.

“Scott’s still extremely tight with Kris [Jenner], who’s always looked at him as a second son,” an insider told the outlet.

“She thinks Kourtney’s been unnecessarily harsh and cold towards him, which is a view shared by Kim and Khloé as well.”

The insider added, “They think he’s a lot of fun and are quick to point out he’s a fantastic dad to Mason, Penelope and Reign.”

With the holidays approaching, the issue has reportedly become a point of tension.

“Everyone wants Scott involved in the family get-togethers,” said the source, “but Kourtney’s putting her foot down and saying she might not turn up if he’s sitting at the table.”