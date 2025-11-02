 
Geo News

Scott Disick wins over Kim, Khloe, Kris, irking Kourtney Kardashian: Source

Insider shared rare details about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's inner dynamics

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 02, 2025

Photo: Kourtney Kardashian irked by Scott Disick power over Kim, Khloe, Kris: Source
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian irked by Scott Disick power over Kim, Khloe, Kris: Source

Scott Disick may be out of Kourtney Kardashian’s good graces — but the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan still adores him.

According to RadarOnline.com, Kourtney “does not like the vibe” her ex brings, even though he remains close to her family.

Advertisement

“Scott’s still extremely tight with Kris [Jenner], who’s always looked at him as a second son,” an insider told the outlet. 

Photo: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

“She thinks Kourtney’s been unnecessarily harsh and cold towards him, which is a view shared by Kim and Khloé as well.”

The insider added, “They think he’s a lot of fun and are quick to point out he’s a fantastic dad to Mason, Penelope and Reign.”

With the holidays approaching, the issue has reportedly become a point of tension. 

“Everyone wants Scott involved in the family get-togethers,” said the source, “but Kourtney’s putting her foot down and saying she might not turn up if he’s sitting at the table.”

Advertisement
Jessica Simpson shares how alcohol held her back
Jessica Simpson shares how alcohol held her back
Lucien Laviscount teases Emily's complicated emotions in 'Emily in Paris' S5
Lucien Laviscount teases Emily's complicated emotions in 'Emily in Paris' S5
Nicole Kidman's quiet struggle to save her marriage to Keith Urban revealed
Nicole Kidman's quiet struggle to save her marriage to Keith Urban revealed
'The Witcher' new season performance comes to light
'The Witcher' new season performance comes to light
Greg Gutfeld considers Jimmy Kimmel's suspension 'prime opportunity for him'
Greg Gutfeld considers Jimmy Kimmel's suspension 'prime opportunity for him'
Harrison Ford makes strong political speech in new interview
Harrison Ford makes strong political speech in new interview
Pete Davidson reveals he's waiting for THIS future invention
Pete Davidson reveals he's waiting for THIS future invention
Travis Kelce's ex throws shade at Taylor Swift in bold move
Travis Kelce's ex throws shade at Taylor Swift in bold move