King Charles ‘guides' new decision about stripping away Andrew's title with the Navy

The Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom John Healey has just spoken out about a major development in the issues surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The news has been shared in a report by The Guardian and according to him, the disgraced former royal is said to be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral.

For those unversed, this was a title that was given to him in 2015, and was retained despite him losing all his other military positions back in 2022, according to the outlet.

In the chat with BBC’s Sunday Mr Healey said, “In general, the government has been guided by the decisions and judgments the king has made. In defence, it’s exactly the same.”

Hence, “we’ve seen Andrew surrender the honorary positions he’s had throughout the military, and guided again by the king, we are working now to remove that last remaining title of vice-admiral that he has.”

There was also the question about Andrew’s medals too and saw the official say, “I don’t have an update for you on that, but just as with his vice-admiral rank and title, we would be guided by the decisions the king makes.”

The King’s official order to strip his young brother of his title of prince happened prior to this and “the censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”