Ex-Prince Andrew's downfall one of the biggest royal crises in decades

Ex-Prince Andrew’s fall from grace is 'hard to comprehend,' says expert

Ex-Prince Andrew’s dramatic fall from grace is “hard to comprehend,” claimed a royal expert after King Charles decided to strip his brother of all his titles.

Writing for The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said growing pressure from the public, the media and even politicians left the King with little choice especially after he was heckled about Andrew at a recent event.

Advertisement

She added that while Andrew will have to leave his home at the Royal Lodge, the King plans to find him another place to live on the Sandringham Estate.

Bond said Andrew should consider himself fortunate as his actions have caused one of the biggest crises the Royal amily has faced in decades.

“From Prince and Duke, much loved son of a monarch, to plain old Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is a fall that is hard to comprehend,” she said.

“And it will be the most bitter of pills for the King’s brother to stomach,” Bond added.

“Frankly, I think he should be grateful. He has caused the greatest crisis in the monarchy in the three decades that I have been reporting on it.”

In a shock move, Charles removed Andrew's royal titles and ordered him to leave the Royal Lodge amid his ongoing controversy over past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," the palace's statement read. "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation," it added. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."