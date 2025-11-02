 
Meghan eyes another business despite criticism over As Ever festive collection

Meghan Markle reportedly pursuing another business after As Ever festive collection backlash

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 02, 2025

Meghan Markle set to expand business interests amid criticism of As Ever collection

Meghan Markle is said to be eyeing new business venture despite receiving backlash over her festive As Ever collection.

According to industry sources, the Duchess of Sussex may be preparing to launch her own cosmetics line.

Rumours began after Meghan posted an Instagram reel showing herself applying two lipsticks with the brand names either hidden or unbranded.

“On her Instagram reel, the make-up lined up on her dressing table was unbranded or had the brand labels obscured, which felt deliberate,” a source told The Mail On Sunday.

“That’s a tell-tale sign Meghan has something in the pipeline,” they added.

Experts said that this is a common sign in the beauty industry that a celebrity is planning to promote their own products.

“The fact she didn’t want to promote or reveal any other brand is a big clue that she’s gearing up to promote her own range eventually – it is a sign for industry insiders.”

