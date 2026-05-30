Peter Phillips' ex-wife may surprise him at wedding to Harriet Sperling

Peter Phillips' first wife to surrise fans on his wedding to Harriet Sperling

Autumn Kelly, Peter Phillips' first wife is expected to makes surprise move at her ex-husband's wedding with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church in Kemble next month.

Kelly is said to be among the guests to attend the ceremony, taking place near Cirencester.

Her potential presence at the wedding will highlight the monarchy's most successful examples of contemporary co-parenting following a high-profile separation.

Phillips and Kelly share two daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14. Her enduring connection with the royal family was evident earlier this month when she was seen enjoying moments alongside Princess Anne at the Cirencester Horse Trials.

The pair appeared engrossed in conversation while watching Zara Tindall compete at the event. This relaxed interaction highlighted the remarkably warm relationship Kelly, 48, has preserved with her former in-laws since separating from Phillips in 2019, with their divorce finalised in 2021.

Princess Anne, 75, has maintained a particularly strong bond with her former daughter-in-law over the years.

Both have since found new partners, with Kelly in a long-term relationship with Irish businessman Donal Mulryan. Earlier this year, the former couple attended the Cheltenham Festival alongside their respective partners, with the group appearing entirely at ease throughout the racing event.