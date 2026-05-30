Sarah Ferguson's shocking admission about Andrew, Royal Lodge

The royal family is desperate to move past Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's scandals by focusing on public-friendly engagements, but every new development about the ex-couple drags them back into the headlines.

A shocking truth behind Fergie's unusual living arrangements with her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been laid bare as the former prince allowed his ex-wife to live with him even after their public divorce.

The disgraced royal said goodbye to his glamorous life at the 30-room royal lodge in Windsor in February 2026.

Despite their separtion in 1992 and then divorce in 1996, the former Duke of York invited Ferguson to come and live with him again in 2028. The two remained together until he gave up the lease this year after King Charles' decisive step against him.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother was coy about her living situation with her ex-husband, telling The Telegraph: "When I'm in the UK I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

She also admitted her circumstances were "extraordinary".

The former Duchess, in a separate conversation with USA Today, said: "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn't it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

Royal author Andrew Lownie tried to bring the truth to public what really went on behind closed doors.

In his book "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," the author has detailed Andrew's fall from grace, as well as his ex-wife's subsequent demise, revealing that although they lived at the same address, there wasn't "much contact" between the two of them.

He wrote: "Sarah had her own set of apartments at the opposite end of the house, and although they did meet and speak on the phone, I don't think there was much contact. There was always this rather cynical idea that he was her calling-card for business and seeing members of the royal family."

Lownie weighed in on the current situation, saying: "I can't see any future in that relationship now. They were kind of joined together – them against the world – and that's now clearly fractured."

While Andrew is currently based at Sandringham, Lownie anticipates a move abroad for the former royal. "I suspect they will end up living in different countries – him in the Middle East, her perhaps in Switzerland.