Princess Eugenie ‘gives up' major King Charles honour amid new tension

Princess Eugenie, who had undertaken a special role at the behest of King Charles, took a surprising step amid uncertainty regarding her royal future.

The daughter of shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson was a mentor of young creatives selected by the King’s Foundation as part of its new initiative to celebrate the charity’s 35th anniversary last year.

However, Eugenie was reportedly “dropped” from the position just weeks after she had stepped down from the Anti-Slavery International as the patron.

There has been speculation regarding the roles of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie following the release of the Epstein files. It exposed the harrowing allegations against Andrew ranging from sex offence against minors to shady business deals and the wrong use of his royal titles.

Moreover, Fergie’s close ties with Epstein also resulted in shame for the York sisters. Royal experts had claimed that Charles, despite wanting to keep a close bond with his nieces, is being “strongly advised” to maintain a distance publicly with them.

All of this came around the time when Beatrice and Eugenie were beginning to gain popularity and the King was granting more opportunities for them. The King’s Foundation role was one of them.

According to The Mirror, Eugenie’s role with the organisation was for “only ever limited to the Foundation’s 35th anniversary year” hence it ended naturally.

“It was fantastic to spend more time with the 35 under 35, who are such an incredible group of talented young people,” she said at the time. “My career has been shaped by a passion for the arts, so it’s a pleasure to be working with The King’s Foundation to support this inspirational group of artists and creatives.”

It is understood that the King doesn’t like being told what to do. Hence, it is unlikely that Charles’s relationship with his nieces has gone awry. The monarch has already shown his support by announcing Eugenie’s third pregnancy.

It’s also likely that Eugenie herself wants to take it easy and focus on her health, which is why she did not continue with any other major role.