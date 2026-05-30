Royal expert exposes biggest truth about Zara Tindall's husband Mike, Harry

A royal expert has shared interestig details about Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall after his cheeky anecdote about the Princess of Wales.

The expert believes the former rugby player shared the royal family's stories like his wife's cousin Harry, who currently lives in the US with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, the athlete reportedly holds one major difference from the Duke's repeated exposes.

Zara's husband has shared several snippets of information from behind palace walls, with his latest revealing Kate's competitve side and exposing what really goes down at royal parties.

Mike revealed that the Princess of Wales likes to get stuck in at the party game beer pong - although the royals normally swap out the beer and play ‘prosecco pong’ instead.

Earlier this week, Mike told Woman & Home magazine: “Sport is rife throughout the [Royal] family - everyone is competitive. We did a podcast [with William, Catherine, and Princess Anne] on how much they love sport.

"I knew that the Princess of Wales was uber competitive because I'd seen her play a drinking game called beer pong, but normally we play prosecco pong!”

Jennie Bond believes there is one major difference between Mike’s harmless chat and Harry’s repeated exposes on the royal family.

“For the most part he’s very careful about what he says (although the anecdote about the ‘nibble my nuts’ underpants was a bit risqué!). The key difference is that Mike never offends or criticises the family and its traditions," Jennie told the Mirror.

He offers glimpses of life behind the scenes, but they are all harmless. Such as what it’s like to ride in the royal procession at Ascot and how sweaty it can be wearing a top hat.

The expert went on to explain, “He knows where to draw the line — and it’s all said with great good humour."

However, she revealed how Harry's revelations hurt the royals and their fans, adding: "Harry has overstepped the mark multiple times with his carping about royal life and with his pointed indiscretions, revealing the content of private conversations and arguments.”

Jennie believes Mike’s fun-loving nature and supportive streak has been invaluable to the Firm, especially in recent turbulent times.

She claims the senior royals wouldn’t mind Mike sharing these sweet stories, as they don’t reflect poorly on the Firm like Harry and Meghan Meghan ’s allegations, that they have levelled at the royals since they quit their roles six years ago.

Jennie said: “I think the rest of the family regard Mike as a huge asset, and a solid character who has helped William through some tough times. He’s immensely likeable and seems like a great husband and super fun dad.

“I think they’d forgive him for the odd indiscretion…but he hasn’t been tempted yet into anything too revealing. Just enough to keep us all interested!”