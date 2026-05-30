King Charles makes tough call for Prince William after cancer update

King Charles, who is currently undertaking treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, has now called for an important mission and his heir, Prince William has to ensure a difficult task

The Prince of Wales and his estranged brother Prince Harry have not been on speaking terms for over three years. Despite the fact that Harry reportedly extended olive branches a few times, William is still fuming at Harry and has rejected all offers.

Charles, however, has been more forgiving and welcomed Harry last September at Clarence House for a meeting, albeit brief, but a positive sign for a reconciliation.

Now, reports have claimed that the monarch has assigned his trusted aide for his “number one mission” to finally end the feud between his warring sons.

According to Royal Editor at Woman&Home, Emily Andrews, Charles “wants what most fathers would want - his sons to be on speaking terms.”

She added, “And if that means asking William to forgive Harry for what he has done, then so be it.”

Reports point to Theo Rycroft, the man behind the successful diplomatic mission to the US last month. He has a reputation for resolving complicated conflicts, hence the King feels he is the right person for the job.

The royal editor suggested that if William and Harry are able to make some kind of amends – even if they don't fully reconcile but find a way to be civil towards each other for their father's sake – there is a chance that Charles can attend the Invictus Games in Birmingham next year.

The news comes amid the King’s latest visit to Yorkshire at a cancer centre where he made rare comments about his diagnosis.

He stressed how important it is to be “able to talk” about cancer as it is “everywhere”.