Palace secret plan against Prince Harry, Meghan backfires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly planning their return to the UK in the summer especially as speculation over a reunion began swirling once again.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, nearly six years ago following eviction orders from Buckingham Palace. The couple was given the home as a wedding present from the late Elizabeth II.

They had made renovations worth $3 million at the time, which the public was not happy about. Now, the Palace is in the process of “reversing” the expensive renovations in what is being considered to be an attempt to remove all traces of the Sussexes.

However, the move is unlikely to sit right with the taxpayers who have previously objected to the peppercorn rent of the royals and the expensive renovations done to their homes. A royal expert suggested that it seems like a strange thing for the Palace to do.

“If these reports are true, I don’t think it should be taken as some sort of vindictive move against Harry and Meghan,” former royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

“The Crown Estate is run as a commercial enterprise with the profits going to the Treasury.”

She explained to The Mirror that while Crown Estate would feel this is the best decision, “on the face of it, seem absurd that a recently renovated house cannot be rented out as is”.

“Obviously there are security considerations in renting out a property so close to Windsor Castle, but arrangements like this are not impossible. And I think the optics of more money being spent on the cottage are quite damaging.”