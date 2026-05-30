Prince William disguises for partying with loved ones at pub

The future British monarch, Prince William, occasionally dodges people while partying with friends at the pub, according to claims.

The 43-year-old Prince reportedly disguises himself when he goes drinking with his group of friends.

He hides his face by wearing hats and spectacles, and sometimes putting on what sources describe as an 'iffy' Welsh accent. He also grows or shaves off facial hair to skip the spotlight.

Last week, Princsess Kate's husband hit the streets of Istanbul with his pals after watching his beloved Aston Villa win the Europa League against SC Freiburg.

He was caught on camera in a moment of pure, unguarded joy last Wednesday as Villa clinched their first piece of silverware in 30 years.

He was later spotted at an afterparty, with Villa star Victor Lindelöf's wife, Maja Nilsson, sharing a photo of the prince with a group of people, seemingly letting his hair down.

The post was accompanied by a Swedish saying, loosely translated to "going off the rails".

As one royal source told the Daily Mail: "He's a 40-something bloke, well off, with a happy family, but all that currently waits for him is a metaphorical straitjacket and a very heavy crown."

Among those joining the 43-year-old prince on the terraces in the Beşiktaş Stadium were some of his most trusted confidants, such as Thomas van Straubenzee, also 43, who has been a fixture in William's life since their days together at Ludgrove Prep School.

To maintain his anonymity during these outings, the royal reportedly "dons an occasional disguise." To ditch his loved ones he totally trnasforms himself.

William, like all senior royals, rarely lets his guard down with anyone. He is wary of getting too close to others. His true inner circle is very select.