Royal family takes wise step as Harry heads to UK

The royal family has decided to strenghten their bond with Britons after Harry's secret UK plan leaked, making a surprising change to their strategy.

Social media has given the senir royals a golden opportunity to communicate directly with the public. The royal offices are carefully adopting curated strategy that appears to be working.

It emerges amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to win over Britons, carrying out engagements that brig them closer to the public of Britain.

However, opinion polls consistently show William and Kate are the most popular royals with the British public.

The couples have reportedly expanded their inhouse video team to keep fans on their toes by sharing interesting updates.

Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, has a cameraman dedicated to capturing the King and Queen's engagements, who is seconded from the UK broadcasters.

The challenge for the royal family is making sure they stay connected with a vast majority of the British people, and the Commonwealth.

The difference between the two strategies, of course, William and Kate's office sometimes only allows their own cameras in.

The world is changing, and social media and digital content is most definitely the future. King has aldready collaborated with streaming giants Amazon Prime and Netflix.

The future monarch even spoke to Apple TV+ about his plans for the monarchy, a further sign the traditional monarchy is adapting to the rapidly evolving media landscape.