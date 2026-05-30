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Prince William forced to reconsider key decision for Prince George

Prince George faces major dilemma as royal future on the line: ‘explosion’
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 30, 2026

Prince William forced to reconsider key decision for Prince George

Prince William and Princess Kate may have been considering to break a major royal tradition for their eldest son Prince George.

Amid the ongoing speculation, it was Eton College and Marlborough College were the frontrunners for the future monarch. However, the tables were turned when the Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly spotted at the co-educational Oundle in Northamptonshire.

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, this is major reason why William and Kate would be considering foregoing Eton for Oundle as it would “fit the ball”.

“My guess is Oundle. They have already been there to have a look round. Maybe that’s going to be the school for Charlotte too,” he said. “They could decide to send all three of them to the same school, and a mixed private school would fit the bill.”

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