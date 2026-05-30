 
Geo News

Princess Anne left fuming as photographers capture embarrassing moment

The Princess Royal ‘created a storm’ as she lost her cool over unfortunate incident
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 30, 2026

Princess Anne left fuming as photographers capture embarrassing moment

Princess Anne, who is known to be one of the most composed members of the royal family, lost her cool when things seemed to have taken a nasty turn.

The Princess Royal is not only one of the hardest working members of the family but she is also Olympic-level equestrian. She has participated in many horse-riding competitions and she continues to reflect her passion in the charities she supports as a patron.

However, there was one moment when Anne couldn’t help but lose her temper over photographers after a nasty fall caused worry. Back in May 1982, the 31-year-old Anne was competing in the Badminton Horse Trials. However, during a jump, she fell from her horse, visibly frustrated by the mishap.

Princess Anne left fuming as photographers capture embarrassing moment

The press that had been taking photos received a scolding from Anne as she got out of the water. She told them to “naff off” which made plenty of headlines. However, the royal photographers revealed that this was a mere blunder by Anne who may have fumbled her words in anger.

“It’s the naff off picture, when she lost it and told me to naff off, and that created a storm,” photographer Steve Woods on the 2002 Channel 4 documentary The Real Princess.

“The truth is, we made up the ‘naff’ word to cover up another word,” Steve’s colleague Ashley Walton interjected.

Steve added, “I think that might have been in the conversation, but there were a lot of other [expletive] words at the time.”

Palace secret plan against Prince Harry, Meghan backfires video
Palace secret plan against Prince Harry, Meghan backfires
Sarah Ferguson's shocking admission about Andrew, Royal Lodge
Sarah Ferguson's shocking admission about Andrew, Royal Lodge
Princess Eugenie ‘gives up' major King Charles honour amid new tension video
Princess Eugenie ‘gives up' major King Charles honour amid new tension
Prince William, Princess Kate home ‘under review' after alarming incident video
Prince William, Princess Kate home ‘under review' after alarming incident
King Charles, Camilla can't hide joy ahead of big celebration
King Charles, Camilla can't hide joy ahead of big celebration
Royal family shares update as Duchess Sophie takes important step
Royal family shares update as Duchess Sophie takes important step
Tearful Palace moment clip resurfaces: 'Unforgettable' video
Tearful Palace moment clip resurfaces: 'Unforgettable'
Prince Harry's uncle closes door on Duke for good in telling move?
Prince Harry's uncle closes door on Duke for good in telling move?