Sarah Paulson accidently spat on Kim Kardashian on 'All's Fair' set

Sarah Paulson details hilarious encounter with Kim Kardashian on 'All's Fair' set

Whatever the dynamic between Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian’s All's Fair characters, the duo had a lot of fun filming the show.

During a particularly intense scene, Paulson accidentally spat something on the SKIMS founder’s face.

Advertisement

"I had to say some really scandalous things in Kim’s face. I did at one time spit a potato chip on her," the Ratched actress told People. "I was in her face screaming, and it was like, ‘Bing!’ I saw it go in her eye."

"I had the best time, I really did," she said of filming the Ryan Murphy show. "I love working in a high-stakes environment, and I don’t mean the environment of the set but of the scene."

However, Paulson and Kardashian coped with the intensity with sheer banter. Their costars Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor, revealed that the duo often had laughing fits on set.

"Sarah and Kim sometimes could not look at each other without laughing," said Close.

Nash-Betts chimed in, saying, "Once the laughter started, we all knew it was going to be at least 30 minutes before we could even start."

The show follows a team of female lawyers who quit a male-dominated firm to open their own practice. They help women seeking justice and simultaneously deal with ups and downs of personal relationships.

Kim explained the show’s plot, saying, "The theme every week is we have a story of a woman going through an unfortunate situation, and we're there to help her," said Kardashian. "I think that the moral of this story for us as women is even if you are having a hard time, even if you don't believe in yourself at that moment, your lawyers are there, your girls are there to pick you up and help you believe in yourself again."

All's Fair begins streaming on Hulu on November 4.