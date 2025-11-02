 
Geo News

Sarah Paulson accidently spat on Kim Kardashian on 'All's Fair' set

Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian shared off screen banter while filming 'All's Fair'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 02, 2025

Sarah Paulson details hilarious encounter with Kim Kardashian on Alls Fair set
Sarah Paulson details hilarious encounter with Kim Kardashian on 'All's Fair' set

Whatever the dynamic between Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian’s All's Fair characters, the duo had a lot of fun filming the show.

During a particularly intense scene, Paulson accidentally spat something on the SKIMS founder’s face.

Advertisement

"I had to say some really scandalous things in Kim’s face. I did at one time spit a potato chip on her," the Ratched actress told People. "I was in her face screaming, and it was like, ‘Bing!’ I saw it go in her eye."

"I had the best time, I really did," she said of filming the Ryan Murphy show. "I love working in a high-stakes environment, and I don’t mean the environment of the set but of the scene."

However, Paulson and Kardashian coped with the intensity with sheer banter. Their costars Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor, revealed that the duo often had laughing fits on set.

"Sarah and Kim sometimes could not look at each other without laughing," said Close.

Nash-Betts chimed in, saying, "Once the laughter started, we all knew it was going to be at least 30 minutes before we could even start."

The show follows a team of female lawyers who quit a male-dominated firm to open their own practice. They help women seeking justice and simultaneously deal with ups and downs of personal relationships.

Kim explained the show’s plot, saying, "The theme every week is we have a story of a woman going through an unfortunate situation, and we're there to help her," said Kardashian. "I think that the moral of this story for us as women is even if you are having a hard time, even if you don't believe in yourself at that moment, your lawyers are there, your girls are there to pick you up and help you believe in yourself again."

All's Fair begins streaming on Hulu on November 4.

Advertisement
Kimberley Walsh reveals she used to hate THIS body part
Kimberley Walsh reveals she used to hate THIS body part
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris making 'matters worse' amid financial woes video
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris making 'matters worse' amid financial woes
David Harbour talks about 'pain, slip ups and mistakes' amid his split from Lily Allen
David Harbour talks about 'pain, slip ups and mistakes' amid his split from Lily Allen
Idris Elba offers way to keep kids away from crime
Idris Elba offers way to keep kids away from crime
Judd Apatow reveals Steve Martin once apologized to him
Judd Apatow reveals Steve Martin once apologized to him
Drew Barrymore opens up about 'tough' aspect of aging video
Drew Barrymore opens up about 'tough' aspect of aging
Idris Elba looks back at 'complex' character he played
Idris Elba looks back at 'complex' character he played
Imogen Poots gets brutally honest about film industry
Imogen Poots gets brutally honest about film industry