Patricia Arquette opens up about prioritizing herself for the first time

Patricia Arquette is giving herself a priority for the first time in her life.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 57-year-old American actress, who is famous for the roles she played in movies and television, revealed that she has entered a new chapter of her life, and it is something she is experiencing for the first time.

Arquette, who plays the role of Maggie Murdaugh, murdered South Caroline matriarch, in Murdaugh: Death in the Family, said, "I'm at a really exciting moment in my life.”

She quipped, "My kids are grown up, I'm single, I don't have to take anybody else's dreams into account as far as: where do I want to live? What do I want my house to look like? Can I go on this vacation with my girlfriend or not?"

The Severance star went on to note that "I get to ask myself for the first time in my life — because I was a mom at 20 — what do I want to do?"

For those unaware, Arquette is the mother of two: a 36-year-old son, Enzo, whom she welcomed with her ex, Paul Rossi, and a 22-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Thomas Jane.

It is pertinent to mention that the Escape at Dannemora actress was married to Jane from 2006 to 2011. She also tied the knot with Nicolas Cage in 1995 but annulled the marriage in 2001.