David Harbour shares honest opinion about 'Stranger Things' costar Winona Ryder

David Harbour gushes 'Stranger Things' over Winona Ryder

David Harbour has only praise for his Stranger Things costar Winona Ryder.

Harbour, who’s currently going through a divorce from Lily Allen, has a staunch ally in his costar Winona.

The actor’s separation from Lily hasn’t been without backlash. The singer has recently released her new album, West End Girl, in which she seemingly sings about their toxic relationship and accuses the actor of cheating.

However, Harbour appears to have a strong pal through it all.

David Harbour and Winona Ryder in 'Stranger Things'

Credit: Stranger Things'/Netflix

In a new interview with Esquire Spain, he praised his costar, saying, "I think that people who have done that at a level where I believe them and fall in love with them in a fake reality, I just have such awe of it."

"She's such a deeply emotional human being that I could never be, I think she feels things in a way that I could never feel them," he continued.

"She has a brain that... my brain couldn't stretch to that amount of empathy. She's just an extraordinary creature," the Hellboy actor added.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, the Girl, Interrupted star "has his back," and will be at his side "next month when they start promoting the final episodes of their show. She is not a judgmental person."

"Just like she came to Johnny Depp's defence during his scandal, she'll be there for David because it's clear to her that he's getting a raw deal in all of this," the tipster added.

David Harbour and Winona Ryder play police chief Hopper and Joyce Byers, respectively in Stranger Things.