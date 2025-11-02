Andrew's royal downfall marks decisive moment for monarchy

King Charles, Queen Camilla stand with victims as Andrew stripped of titles

King Charles and Queen Camilla has made it clear that they stand with the victims after taking Andrew’s royal titles away.

The monarch’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles has marked a turning point for the monarchy, claimed a royal expert.

Writing for The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond penned that while the King is not seen as a ruthless man, this firm action was necessary and will be welcomed by most people.

She noted that the Palace made clear that both the King and Queen’s sympathies lie with the victims and survivors of abuse.

“Charles is not a ruthless man, but this is decisive and unprecedented action - and it will be welcomed by everyone except Andrew’s few remaining supporters,” she wrote.

“Significantly the Palace statement emphasised that both the King and the Queen wanted to make it clear that their thoughts and sympathies have been and remain with the victims and survivors of all forms of abuse.

“Of course this action is also about damage limitation to the reputation of the wider Royal Family, but Camilla has been a long standing champion of women who have suffered domestic and sexual abuse.”

She further shared that no matter how much Andrew denies to accusations against him, he has maintained a relationship with “a man convicted of trafficking children for sex,” referring to Jeffrey Epstein.

This comes after Charles removed Andrew's royal titles and ordered him to leave the Royal Lodge.

In a statement issued by Palace, they said, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."